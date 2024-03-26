Although it seems that the iPhone 15 It went on sale yesterday, Apple is already working on the next model of this cell phone. Thus, New details have been released about this mobile device, which have revealed the new colors for the iPhone 16.

According to Weibo, Apple is already working on two new colors for the iPhone 16. The first of these would be titanium blue, which would replace space black titanium. As an important detail, the color could be very similar to the finish that Apple released with the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. The second would be pink, which would be similar to the gold that the iPhone 14 Pro presented to us.

Well, according to the Weibo account, we will have a new color called Rose this year

Unnatural titanium and blue titanium

He was quite accurate on the iPhone 14 pro's purple color. https://t.co/wVaPOOU7XR pic.twitter.com/BSs2H0tlID — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 26, 2024

Although the colors are the most striking this time, they would not be the only changes that the iPhone 16 would present to us. The new model also It would have a capture button, which would allow you to control the zoom, focus or use it as a physical shutter. Likewise, it has been mentioned that the iPhone 16 Pro screen could have slightly thinner bezels than those present on the iPhone 15 Pro.

For its part, it has been mentioned that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus would have cameras that would be placed vertically, and not diagonally, as we see in the iPhone 13, 14 and iPhone 15. Apparently, With this change, Apple could make base iPhone models compatible with spatial video.

We can only wait to see what changes the iPhone 16 will offer us in all its variations. In related topics, the design of the new iPhone SE is leaked. Likewise, a study reveals that those who buy iPhones are richer.

The colors are very striking on the iPhone. One of my favorites was the pink iPhone 7. I still have that model. However, with the most recent iPhones, black is basically the best, so it will be interesting to see how the two new shades are accepted by the public.

Via: Weibo