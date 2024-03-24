On the night of this Sunday, March 24, the second program of the TV Azteca reality show will be broadcast 'MasterChef Celebrity 2024'where there will be a second eliminated, and the name of who will emerge from it is circulating on social networks.

One of the 19 participants of 'MasterChef Celebrity 2024' It will come out this Sunday night and a few hours after it starts, the spoilers are not long in coming and reveal the name of the new eliminated one.

According to different spoiler sites, the second eliminated from 'MasterChef Celebrity 2024' the TV Azteca reality show, will be Jawy Mendez, who became famous as a result of his participation in 'Acapulco Shore'.

But another name that is mentioned is that of Camila Fernández, the daughter of the singer Alejandro Fernández, who is also a singer and has been happy to participate in 'MasterChef Celebrity 2024'.

Mario Sandoval was eliminated last Sunday in the first broadcast of the reality show 'MasterChef Celebrity México' and Claudia Lizaldi, its host, will soon say who is leaving tonight.

Participants of MasterChef Celebrity Méxuco 2024

Rossana Nájera – Actress

Rey Grupero – Influencer

Ernesto Cázares – Athlete

Ferka – Actress and TV host

M'Balia – Singer

Mario Sandoval – Singer – ELIMINATED

Judges in 'MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024'. Instagram photo

Sandra Itzel – Actress and singer

Harold Azuara – Actor

Fran Hevia – Influencer and TV host

Itzel Nurse – Influencer

Agustín Arana – Actor

Rafa Balderrama – TV Host

Camila Fernández – Singer

Jawy Méndez – Influencer

Laura Bozzo – TV Host

Litzy – Singer

Itatí Cantoral – Actress and singer

Raúl Sandoval – Singer and actor

Natalia Subtil – Model and influencer

Paco de Miguel – Influencer

