On the night of this Sunday, March 24, the second program of the TV Azteca reality show will be broadcast 'MasterChef Celebrity 2024'where there will be a second eliminated, and the name of who will emerge from it is circulating on social networks.
One of the 19 participants of 'MasterChef Celebrity 2024' It will come out this Sunday night and a few hours after it starts, the spoilers are not long in coming and reveal the name of the new eliminated one.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
According to different spoiler sites, the second eliminated from 'MasterChef Celebrity 2024' the TV Azteca reality show, will be Jawy Mendez, who became famous as a result of his participation in 'Acapulco Shore'.
But another name that is mentioned is that of Camila Fernández, the daughter of the singer Alejandro Fernández, who is also a singer and has been happy to participate in 'MasterChef Celebrity 2024'.
Mario Sandoval was eliminated last Sunday in the first broadcast of the reality show 'MasterChef Celebrity México' and Claudia Lizaldi, its host, will soon say who is leaving tonight.
Participants of MasterChef Celebrity Méxuco 2024
Rossana Nájera – Actress
Rey Grupero – Influencer
Ernesto Cázares – Athlete
Ferka – Actress and TV host
M'Balia – Singer
Mario Sandoval – Singer – ELIMINATED
Sandra Itzel – Actress and singer
Harold Azuara – Actor
Fran Hevia – Influencer and TV host
Itzel Nurse – Influencer
Agustín Arana – Actor
Rafa Balderrama – TV Host
Camila Fernández – Singer
Jawy Méndez – Influencer
Laura Bozzo – TV Host
Litzy – Singer
Itatí Cantoral – Actress and singer
Raúl Sandoval – Singer and actor
Natalia Subtil – Model and influencer
Paco de Miguel – Influencer
Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news from celebrities
see more
#filter #ELIMINATED #39MasterChef #Celebrity #Sunday #March
Leave a Reply