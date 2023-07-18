Something that is already classic in Xbox is to launch different controls throughout the year, since we have normal editions, only with different functionalities and even for collections such as Starfield. However, it seems that this year we must be prepared for more, or at least it is information that a famous leaker released.

The code name of this project is Jemezand the details have been shared by the user known as billbil-kunhinting that this new control is going to come with a highly anticipated game, something of triple A size. That means, it could come with force Motosportsince it arrives a month after having arrived Starfield.

According to what has been said, it is mentioned that it would be launching within a month, this at an approximate price of $69 USD, but without such specific features that will make it special. That means, that feedback similar to that of PlayStation and his Dualsense It would not yet be in plans to be able to be incorporated into consoles of Microsoft.

Now that the purchase of Activision Blizzard It is safe, it is likely that many users want one of these special edition accessories but of beloved characters such as crash And till Spyro. However, now that Overwatch 2 has resumed its path, it is likely that they will focus more on sagas of Blizzardespecially Diablo.

Via: dealabs

Editor’s note: It would be cool if it was a Forza control, but obviously has the special engravings of the video game, surely many fans of the franchise will finish them in pre-sale. And we will see in a month if the key project is real.