A user of a hacking forum has published the personal data of more than 533 million Facebook users of a hundred countries. Information stolen includes full names, phone numbers, social network ID, dates of birth or biographical references.

The first to echo the leak was Alon gal, chief technology officer for security firm Hudson Rock. The executive explained to Business Insider the possible effects of the event: “A database of that size that contains private information, such as the phone numbers of many Facebook users, would certainly lead to criminals take advantage of the data to carry out social engineering attacks or hacking attempts. “

Impersonation or scam

This data would provide very valuable information to cybercriminals, since they could be done go through them or scam them into giving up their login credentials. Despite the seriousness of the events, for now there is no response from Facebook.

The leak affects users in more than 100 countries: 32 million in the United States, 13 million in Mexico, almost 11 in Spain, 8 in Brazil, 8 in Peru, 7 million in Chile.. Already during last January, this expert warned that a cybercriminal managed to create a database with the phone numbers of about 533 million Facebook users. I was selling them through a ‘bot’ on Telegram, unlike what has happened now, when they have been published for free.

Phishing attacks or fraudulent actions

According to Gal, from a security point of view there’s not much Facebook can do to help those affected. Although it could warn them to be alert to the possibility of receiving phishing attacks or fraudulent actions.

“The people that register with a reputable company such as Facebook entrust them with their data and Facebook is supposed to treat them with the utmost respect. That the personal information of the users is filtered is a huge breach of trust and must be dealt with accordingly “, stressed in Business Insider.