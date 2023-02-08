The Prosecutor’s Office has opposed the Barcelona Court provisionally releasing former Barcelona player Dani Alves, considering that the risk of flight persists and that the indications that he committed the alleged violation for which he entered prison on January 20 remain.

Alves’ defense appealed before the Court of Barcelona the order of the investigating judge to send him to pretrial detention for allegedly raping a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, for which the court must decide in the coming days If you release him, once you have the reports from the Prosecutor’s Office and from the private prosecution.

Joana Sanz is the wife of Dani Alves. Photo: Taken from Instagram: @joanasanz

Joana Sanz, the soccer player’s wife, is besieged by the Spanish press. As it became known, he has been in communication with Alves, because he would have wanted to make it clear that he loves her.

“Dani Alves tells her that he knows the decision he has made to divorce, but that he does not want to lose her and that he loves her very much. I think that this call is ‘don’t leave me alone right now’”, revealed the journalist Leticia Requejo, from the ‘Telecinco’ channel.

As the time of the call is short by rule of the authorities, the model would have told him that she needed to see him face to facebecause “he wants to have a conversation so that he can give him the necessary explanations”, according to the aforementioned medium.

“They have recommended to the model that she stop talking because in this case it does not benefit her or him,” said the reporter.

The jail visit



Although it was believed that the renowned model would avoid going to jail, she was seen there in recent days. The emotional meeting lasted about 50 minutes, according to ‘Telecinco’, and would have taken place in a booth, that is, both were separated by glass and could only speak by phone.

In fact, Sanz was captured by various media leaving prison in Spain. One of the questions she was asked was if she would get a divorce. “I’m not going to leave him alone,” she finished off the question raised with obvious annoyance by the cameras and microphones stalking her.

He also assured that it was a “lie” that Alves had denied seeing her in jail to speak to her in person after the accusations of sexual abuse.

After visiting her husband, the young Spanish woman traveled to Paris, France, apparently to take a breather. His disconnection did not take long, as he was seen back on February 8 at the Barcelona airport.

Meanwhile, the player is kept under strict surveillance in his detention. “He was accompanied to the patio by four officials who have him escorted and who have him apart, alone. What I know is that at the moment he is separated because it is an exclusive case, because he is a well-known athlete, ”reported ‘Telecinco’.

