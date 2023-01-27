one piece is the popular manga of Eiichiro Oda, it is also one of the longest-lived in the industry. The movie one piece Film Network it was released in 2022 and was one of the highest grossing in Japan. Also, the video game one piece odyssey that arrived on January 13, 2022 was a very delicate job. After 25 years of success, beyond the support of manga and anime, the pirate work is finally in the final stretch, and spoilers are inevitable.

u/gohdroger is a Reddit user who has a post line called Future Storyline- One Piece). It consists of almost 40 publications in the course of two months. In it he is in charge of making theories about the final story arc of the manga.

However, it should be mentioned that Future Storyline- One Piece It was tagged as “discussion”. Despite this, the platform banned the user on January 17, 2023.

What the Reddit user said

Obviously, the user appealed to have his right of disclosure restored in his profile. It was granted, and he was quick to mention the type of conversation he had with the moderator. After that, he also clarified the matter, saying the following:

“I have been banned because I have been posting ‘spoilers‘ according to Reddit/Moderators. I have filed an appeal… I will most likely stop writing my headcanons from here on out. The moderators of the r/OnePiece subreddit claimed that what I wrote is a spoiler and even they went so far as to twist my words to say that I deserved to be banned. I’m pretty sure this moderator won’t dare expose who he is. I am pretty sure that this person will not dare to show the public his ‘arguments‘ for which I am banned for posting ‘spoilers’”.

His blog performs headcanon, so it is not filtered content, nor is it recognized by the mangaka. Some parts of your content came true by coincidence or great analytical skills, but not because you leaked information. The author made sure to clarify:

“To emphasize again, everything I’ve written before that came true in the series was purely coincidental. Nothing more. Please, assume my posts are headcanon and not spoilers“.

In any case, the fandom enjoyed his blog, despite this, the user will not post again after the unpleasant experience of the ban. Anyway, one piece It is in its final stretch, so from the formal route, we will know the outcome soon.

What is a headcannon?

Derived from the words:

Head: Head

Canon: Official

The term refers to unofficial ideas of a franchise. It is unofficial content created and validated by and for fans.

