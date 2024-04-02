With a new version of the iOS operating system on the horizon, many are wondering where they can make use of all the new features that the software offers to the user. Although it is more than obvious that the iPhone 16 will have iOS 18, many are wondering what will happen to their current mobile devices. For the fortune of many, a rumor gives us an idea of ​​this.

According to the user known as Aaron, who focuses on covering rumors about Apple, All devices that currently have access to iOS 17 will be able to update to iOS 18. This is very good news for all those who have a modern iPhone, but not so good for those who still have their iPhone 8. These are the models compatible with iOS 18:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

As you can see, it's a large list that covers several generations of iPhones. However, we must not forget that Apple constantly makes its previous cell phones obsoleteso those who do not have a device from the iPhone X generation onwards have already been relegated, and the support they will receive will be almost zero.

Similarly, This puts a noose around the neck of all those with an iPhone since it is very likely that iOS 19, which will probably be available next year, will no longer be available on these devices. We can only wait for Apple to share the official information, something that will happen at this year's WWDC presentation. On related topics, we tell you when WWDC 2024 will take place. Likewise, these would be the new colors of the iPhone 16.

Editor's Note:

Planned obsolescence is real, and Apple is the best example of this. Although there is still time, all those who enjoy iPhones already have to think about buying a more current model, or leave this company aside completely.

Via: Aaron