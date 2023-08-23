Daniel Sancho, the confessed murderer of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, is in a prison in Surat Thani, Thailand. Although it was thought that he was imprisoned in Koh Samui, where his mother Silvia Bronchalo has gone to visit him, the young Spaniard sleeps in another prison.

Sancho accepted Arrieta’s crime. In addition, with the investigations and the autopsy of the plastic surgeon, the authorities accuse him of premeditated murder by slitting and dismembering him.

The chef is transferred daily to a Koh Samui police station to receive visitorsaccording to what was revealed by Surachat Hakparn, its director of the Police, for the Spanish program code 10.

How much money does Daniel Sancho receive in jail?

Silvia Bronchalo, a well-known actress, even has the possibility of giving her money to improve her condition, because prisoners in Thailand can buy food, pillows and other items.

Specific, has delivered 4,000 bats, which is equivalent to about 470,000 Colombian pesosaccording to the records known by the channel Telecinco. Of course, even if he has delivered such an amount, Sancho can only spend about 60,000 pesos per day to buy food and others.

Daniel Sancho, Silvia Bronchalo and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: Social networks / EFE/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI / Instagram: @dredwinarrietacirujanoplastico

On his first day, after coming out of isolation due to covid-19, “he asked for papaya salad,” Watcharapong Boonsaio, a prison authority, told the channel antenna 3.

There are doubts about the state of health of the young man, 29 years old. His mom had stressed that he was fine.

“For me it has been very difficult, to tell you that Daniel is much better, he is calm, they are treating him very well… and hoping that everything is resolved very calmly,” he told the media.

However, Vicente Cacho, representative of the Spanish Embassy in Thailand, stated that he is under medical monitoring because he has a herniated disc. “Today Daniel is calm, he is, let’s say, on an emotional roller coaster,” he said.

The reaction of Daniel Sancho’s mother when asked about Edwin Arrieta’s family

The well-known actress was seen, again, at the exit from the prison. Although he prefers silence in front of journalists, one question in particular managed to capture his attention. Someone questioned her about the family of doctor Edwin Arrieta, who are waiting for his remains to be brought to Colombia for the funeral.

“Silvia, I don’t know if you want to send a message to the victim’s family,” said the reporter.

At that moment, Bronchalo was about to get on a cart, but he stopped and answered. “For now, I’ll do it personally. Thank you”, he sentenced seriously and left the place.

According to what has come out, Rodolfo Sanchofather of the confessed murderer, would have already contacted Arrieta’s family. According to a text message revealed by the Spanish program On everyone’s lipsthe actor also apologized to the doctor’s sister.

Rodolfo Sancho, Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho. Photo: Instagram: @rodolfo_sancho / Social networks.

“Hello Darling, how are you? I am Rodolfo Sancho, Daniel Sancho’s father. I am very sorry for what happened to your brother,” he wrote.

In addition, he was dismayed by his son’s actions: “I think he must have had a disorder. Sorry, we are two destroyed families. I don’t know what could have gone through Daniel’s head.”The text message ended, again, apologizing: “Sorry, we are very confused with all this that is happening.”

The start date of the trial against Sancho, in which the judicial authorities can ask for the death penalty, has not been disclosed. Instead, Thai police said they were “ready” to repatriate the remains of the plastic surgeon.

