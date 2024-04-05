The Batman franchise has always been in fashion, and fan followings always emerge, no matter how old they are, so releasing products about the character is always viable for companies, especially when it comes to movies and video games. . Speaking of which, the peak of the brand was quite noticeable when the trilogy of Christopher Nolan and a game inspired by this world was just being prepared, which unfortunately had problems in development, so it was not released.

However, this industry is quite interesting, so sooner or later discarded content ends up being revealed for many of these products, and that has happened precisely with this game in question, with images that look interesting and promised a lot. This was achieved in part thanks to users like Back2Lifewho found the missing files that apparently have been preserved for some reason that may never be specified by Warner Bros.

Here you can see it:

The open world of Gotham could be traversed by either gliding and utilizing the grappling hook (as established in the Arkham games) or by operating the Tumbler/Batmobile. pic.twitter.com/VZKXJBFsgP — SpideyRanger 🇬🇭 (@Dageekydude) April 3, 2024

The leaked images of Apollo Project They show the character jumping from a building and sliding onto an elevated train track right above a crime occurring in the open world. A small UI also appears that directs the user to an older version of the menu, displaying quests that can be followed and a loading screen divided into four sections: combat, stealth, gadgets, and vehicle. They activate the stealth section, where you could presumably purchase or unlock abilities such as new takedown locations, a glide attack, among others.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the only time that the Apollo project is discussed, since media such as Did You Know About Gaming? They had already talked about it before, but they could not find this content in the form of screenshots and gameplays. That means that there could be a beta or demo version to test, with that in mind, those responsible for these leaks are willing to find the versions to show them first-hand

It is worth remembering that since Batman Arkham Knight There has not been another triple A franchise.

Editor's note: This game looked like it had potential, and it wouldn't be so bad if they tried to revive it in a new engine for these times, after all they have to redeem themselves for the mistakes of Suicide Squad.