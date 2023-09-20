Allan Gil, 18, was linked to the judicial process for the feminicide of Ana María Serrano, a young Colombian-Mexican woman murdered in Mexico. A judge found sufficient evidentiary material to begin the legal process against the medical student’s ex-boyfriend.

Within the file is the chat that Gil had with Ana María’s mother, the Colombian lawyer Ximena Céspedes. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the boy sought to impersonate the young woman to alter the crime scene.

The chat that raised alarm for Ana María Serrano’s mother

From the reconstruction of the events, Ana María was alone in her house during the afternoon of September 12, in the Condado de Sayavedra complex, in the Mexican municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza. His parents were in Rome, Italy.

Hours before, Gil had prowled the area in a gray vehicle and had even spoken to the family’s maid.

“He interacted with the home assistant, who told Allan that the young woman was not there, so the detainee today indicated that he would return later to give her a gift,” added the investigative entity.

At the end of her workday, the employee wrote to the young woman’s mother about what had happened. Céspedes, in the early morning hours in Rome, saw the message and immediately contacted her daughter to ask how she was doing.

Ximena: Anayeli told me this.

However, he received no response. It was 2:16 am in Rome and 6:16 pm in Mexico, according to the chat revealed by journalist Carlos Jiménez.

Ximena: Ana, are you?

At 6:31 p.m., He received a response, but from the way he wrote he noticed that he was not talking to his daughter.

Ana: Hello ma. Yeah. He was playing with the dog. Can you give me a little bit?

Ximena: Oh well.

Ana: I’m going ma. The reason why I didn’t answer you…

To clear up doubts, Ximena asked him to call her, but they continued writing from Ana María’s cell phone in a farewell tone.

Ximena: Mark me please.

Ana: It’s because I don’t like being alone anymore. I can’t live like this anymore. I do not want. Goodbye ma. Say goodbye to dad for me. I love.

The phrase “give me a little bit” was forceful for Ximena to suspect that she was not chatting with her daughter.

“One thing that in her life she would say. That was what caught my attention the most. Then, she sent a farewell message as if it were suicide,” he said to Citytv.

The lawyer called a neighbor, who managed to enter the house at night: “There was nothing to do, Ana María was lifeless.”

The accused feminicide searched for her three times on the same day

Based on the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office, the young man was captured at 3:55 am on September 12 in a gray car without license plates: “At that time, the now detained person used a black face mask and a navy blue cap, with the purpose to hide his identity.

At 1 pm he returned in the same car, but it already had license plates. At that moment he spoke with the maid.

At 1 pm he returned in the same car, but it already had license plates. At that moment he spoke with the maid.

Then, he returned at 6 pm and entered the house, “where he would have suffocated her to death.”

Before leaving, At the crime scene he forgot a mask and the cap that he used to enter the residential complexelements that were captured by security cameras.

The panorama of femicides in Mexico

Ana María Serrano Céspedes, with her family.

Deputies of the National Action Party urged the Prosecutor’s Office in the Congress of the State of Mexico to investigation against Allan Gil is carried out “with a gender perspective” and the person responsible is “punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Between January and July 2023, 500 cases of feminicide have been reported in Mexico, according to the National Public Security System. The Atizapán municipality of Zaragoza, where Serrano was murdered, is among the 10 in the State of Mexico with the most femicides in the last five years.

The mother of the young student seeks to ensure that the crime does not go unpunished: “We want to prevent it from happening to anyone else. This is an inexplicable pain. We do not know if it is an issue of public policies or education. How do we ensure that this does not happen? happen again and if my testimony is of any use?”

