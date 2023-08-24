While the family of Edwin Arrieta While waiting in Colombia for his remains to be repatriated and the confessed murderer Daniel Sancho to be brought to trial, an audio was released that the doctor would have sent to a person in Chile hours before the heinous crime. In the message he did not mention Sancho or any dangerous situation.

Arrieta and Sancho met in Thailand for a few days of vacation. In the middle of a discussion, the young Spaniard cut his throat and dismembered him, according to investigations carried out by the Police of that country. Sancho, son of the renowned actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, accepted the crime and revealed that he threw the remains and belongings of the Colombian into a landfill and into the sea..

The plastic surgeon’s cell phone has not been recovered, so the authorities are investigating the messages from Sancho’s device to have more evidence and thus reinforce the accusation of premeditated murder.

The filtered audio of Edwin Arrieta

A person close to the doctor shared with the Spanish channel Four an audio that Arrieta would have sent him around 8:18 am (Thailand time) on August 2, just before he was murdered.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian murdered in Thailand.

It is, apparently, a partner that he would have in Chile, where he had an office. The plastic surgeon would have contacted him at that time to express his annoyance at a patient’s complaint.

“I was calling you about the medical history. I’m not interested in taking people who work for you or with you, for God’s sake. Where do you get that from?”, is heard in the WhatsApp voice note.

“The (woman) who has fed me, at a bad time I agreed to operate on that patient!”, he concluded.

‘Edwin is not guilty of his own death’: family

The relatives of the 44-year-old doctor have demanded that there be a firm conviction for the crime. Besides, They emphasized that there is “solid evidence that points to Sancho as the only culprit.”

“The family clarifies that Edwin is not guilty of his own death,” they said in a statement addressed to the Spanish media.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: Social networks / Instagram: @dredwinarrietacirujanoplastico

They also specified that they will respect the sentence, regardless of what it is, but they do not agree with an eventual death sentence for the Spanish chef.

“The family and their team of lawyers want the collaboration of Colombia, Thailand and Spain to face the criminal process, such as the insults that may be being done against the memory of Dr. Arrieta, the family wants to save the name,” they concluded.

What comes in the Daniel Sancho case?

The Police have not yet delivered the reports to the Prosecutor’s Office so that Sancho can be called to trial. As established by the EFE agency, the results of DNA tests have caused delays in the investigation.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. See also Life imprisonment or death penalty? What's next for the Colombian murderer in Thailand

The police station on the island of Phangan, in southern Thailand and where the crime took place on August 2, has received “some results of the DNA tests, but not all,” said one of the agents in charge of the process without offering more details.

It is worth remembering that The Police have up to 84 days, from August 7, to conclude the investigation. So the trial could extend to 2024 to hear a conviction against the confessed murderer.

*With information from EFE