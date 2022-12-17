Assassin’s Creed Jadeeither Codename Jade As currently handled by Ubisoft, it is a new installment in the series focused on mobile platforms; a preview allowed you to take a look.

But now there is another video that allows you to appreciate it. However, this teaser does not come from the French company. It’s actually a leak and because of that it’s not the best quality in the world. However, it does give an idea of ​​what to expect.

This recording appeared published on Reddit and from dattuu, a user of this site. However, this person pointed out that he actually originated from Facebook and comes from the Facebook community. Assassin’s Creed.

This is how you can see this game in action which is running on iPhone. Something that is obvious is that the gameplay is well adapted to this platform. It is possible to see the protagonist climbing and stalking.

Likewise, there are sections where he can be seen fighting. In some cases directly and in others through cinematic scenes.

According to some players what appears in the video of Assassin’s Creed Jade is a tutorial segment. The idea is to show how the touch controls of the game work.

Especially when moving as well as executing basic attacks and dodging the attacks of the enemies.

When did Ubisoft reveal Assassin’s Creed Jade?

The game of Assassin’s Creed Jade It was revealed on September 10 of this year in the framework of the Ubisoft Forward. Of the details revealed at that time is that the plot takes place in China.

Likewise, that it is possible to create the character that will participate in this adventure; It is the first time that such an option is available in such a game. As we mentioned earlier in the video it can be seen how the player character scales.

Climbing and parkour are elements present in this title, to the extent that it is possible to climb the Great Wall in this way.

Other activities to do include sneaking around the cities, engaging in intense combat, and uncovering secrets throughout ancient China.

There is a possibility that Ubisoft has plans to expand this game in some way; the platform to which it is dedicated usually lends itself to that.

In addition to Assassin's Creed Jade We have more video game information at EarthGamer.