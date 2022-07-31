Shakira and Gerard Piqué They would be in the final stretch of their mediatic and controversial separation. The singer is preparing everything to move to the United States with her children and the FC Barcelona footballer expressed her approval of this decision. It seems that the athlete wants to end this story in the best possible way.

Emotional message for the good of Milan and Sasha

Several Spanish media outlets, such as Marca and La Razón, report that Gerard Piqué would have talked to Shakira after reaching the agreement that allows the singer to travel to Miami with her children.

A person close to FC Barcelona would have leaked the message. “I wish you the best. The important thing is the happiness and well-being of our children” , the player told the interpreter of “I congratulate you”. Although the controversy between the ex-partner has increased since they announced their separation, it seems that things are calming down between the two.

Gerard Piqué would seek to lead the party in peace with Shakira for the well-being of their children. Photo: 20minutes

Why did Gerard Piqué accept the agreement with Shakira?

The athlete was reluctant before the offer of the Colombian. The lawyers of Shakira They had already planned to reformulate the proposal to try to change Gerard Piqué’s decision. However, a few days later, the media announced that the FC Barcelona footballer changed his mind and ended up accepting the singer’s proposal.

The two children of the ex-partner will travel to the United States to live with their mother in the luxurious maiden mansion that she owns in Miami. According to what they told in the program “La mesa Caliente” on Telemundo, Gerard Piqué He asked for five first-class tickets and $400,000 to pay a debt he has in Spain.

Milan and Sasha will travel with Shakira to Miami. Photo: FIFA

Gerard Piqué tells how his children are after separating from Shakira

In a recent conversation with “Nexes” on television station TV3, the FC Barcelona footballer opened his heart and provided exclusive details of how Milan and Sasha are after their separation from the Colombian singer.

“They have a number 1 dad and a number 1 mom, it must be difficult for them,” the Spain national team player commented. Furthermore, he indicated that he and Shakira they are devising strategies so that their children are not affected by this situation.

“With ‘Shaki’ sometimes we let them win because we understand that they have a completely different context than I or she had, that they were unknown dads, we had no pressure. Our children live with excessive pressure,” she concluded.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué ended their relationship after 12 years. Photo: Composition LR/ Instagram Capture

Do Shakira’s in-laws seek reconciliation with Gerard Piqué?

The program “Gossip no like” conducted by Elisa Beristain with Kompa Yaso and Sergio Catalán as guests, stated in its July 16 edition that the parents of Shakira and Gerard Piqué would have allied to get the couple to reconcile.