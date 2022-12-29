Group of musicians playing in Sonora, Mexico, they leaked the video of a girl who snatched their microphone and broke into the concert to ask for an unusual favor.

A woman surprised everyone present during the show, by removing the microphone from a singer, to ask for help and locate her cell phone that was lost.

Plug & Play, the Mexican band, shared on their social networks that while they were singing a song by Luis Miguel, something unexpected happened.

Through the band’s account, (@plugandplayhmo) it was revealed that an interpreter, seeing a woman go on stage, believed that it was because, “Like when do you think they want to sing with you”.

However, when the woman took the microphone, she pointed out, “Let’s see, please, I lost my cell phone from the table over there and a little box like that where a paint and a lighter came from.”

As murmurs broke out about interrupting the band and a girl told her that she had it, the woman mentioned, “Why don’t you tell me? I’m looking like crazy, excuse me, I’ve worked a lot”.

The artist, going through the shock, after believing that it was someone who wanted to sing with her, but in reality what she wanted was to ask a favor, she told the audience that she would continue the show.