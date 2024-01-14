













From what has been revealed, it will last 12 hours, which will be great for long gaming sessions, something that gamers always appreciate. It's a nice improvement over the original model.

The current DualSense that came out with the PS5 has an average battery life of 6 to 10 hours, although there are no shortage of gamers who say it lasts less than that. So a new version with 12 is something that more than one would appreciate.

But where does this information come from? Well, from Best Buy Canada, where this peripheral is listed. That's under the name PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense Wireless Controller – White, which reveals that it is wireless.

Fountain: PlayStation.

And by the way, it will be white like the one that accompanied the PS5 at its launch. In the description of this V2 DualSense there is a mention that it will have a charging station, which 'offers easy one-click loading'.

As expected, more than one media outlet decided to approach Sony's PlayStation division to find out if such a device is really on the way. But for now the company prefers to remain silent.

The web page on the Best Buy Canada site was removed some time after this V2 DualSense for PS5 appeared.

The first report regarding this peripheral is from January 11, 2024, so PlayStation has had enough time to issue a response in this regard.

Fountain: Best Buy Canada.

However, it hasn't happened until now. It is possible that the company wants to make an announcement formally and therefore does not say anything.

Apart from the PS5 and the DualSense we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

