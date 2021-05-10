The new title of the Battlefield saga has been the protagonist in recent months due to the different leaks, most of them provided by the trustworthy Tom Henderson. Although, the hype is through the roof and the desire to enjoy a new Battlefield is immense, but after delaying its supposed announcement, Battlefield 6 could be revealed in the coming weeks. But now, while we are still waiting for official information from EA or DICE, a lot of details have been leaked about the new Battlefield and its coming to Xbox Game Pass.
Again it has been Tom Henderson who has shared new information (via Reddit) on Battlefield 6 in the company of percentages to indicate the possibility that this ends up coming true or not. As you already know, this well-known leaker has hit almost all the leaks related to Call of Duty at the time, therefore, its reliability is high.
They filter a lot of details about the new Battlefield and its arrival on Xbox Game Pass
The game will be called Battlefield (no number) – 99% confident
Set in the near future – 100% reliable
Set after the events of Battlefield 4 – 100% trustworthy
US-Russian War – 100% Trustworthy
We will play as independent units contracted by the United States or Russia – 100% trustworthy
Trailer set in Japan – 100% trustworthy
Launching on Xbox Series X | S, PC and PlayStation 5 – 90% confidence
Includes cross-play – 100% trustworthy
Game Mode for 128 Players or More – 95% Confidence
Dynamic weather – 100% reliable
Day-Night Cycles – 90% Confidence
Enhanced Destruction – 100% Confidence
Free battle royale – 95% confidence
Includes old maps – 100% reliable
Includes Boston Dynamics robot dog – 100% trustworthy
Available at launch on Xbox Game Pass – 99% confident
No campaign – 51% confidence
It will have a battle pass – 99% reliable
There will be free DLC – 100% trusted
You will have more than three years of support – 100% trust
Leaked new details of Battlefield 6 and its trailer
