A Twitter user known as DBGTLegacy shared an alleged leak of a tape based on Dragon Ball GT. She is serious a live-action and would have the participation of Henry Cavill as the proud prince Vegeta. Taking advantage of the mustache that we have seen the actor.

The leak indicates that the production will be carried out by Toei itself and not by some North American studio.. Although the addition of henry cavill in the distribution could be an indication that a Western hand would enter. The strange thing is that it is Dragon Ball GTwhich is somewhat despised by most fans.

It should be noted that this leak is quite false. Tit seems that it is only a joke to make fun of Henry Cavill’s mustache and his resemblance to Vegeta. Let us remember that in GT the saiyan prince wore a very abundant mustache for several episodes.

Also, the original post leads to a video that talks about the supposed live-action of Dragon Ball GT. This adds more to the belief that it is something false since the narrator speaks with a drunken voice. Not to mention that in the end they indicate that Vince McMahon is responsible for the casting.

Although it’s a joke We cannot deny that the role of Vegeta in GT suits Henry Cavill very well. Of course its viability is questionable. Let’s remember the bad reception that the last live-action adaptation of the franchise had, which even displeased it Akira Toriyama. We don’t think they feel like trying again.

It is not the first time that Henry Cavill has been related to Dragon Ball

Over the years, different fanarts have imagined the actor henry cavill as characters in the universe dragon ball. These range from the protagonist, Gokuto the warrior of the future, trunks. It seems that fans would like to see the actor participate in a live-action version of the anime.

Unfortunately with the actor’s busy schedule, we doubt that he will be available to participate in something like this. After all, he has a couple of movies on the way. Not to mention that he is the protagonist of the successful series The Witcher which is already filming its third season. Would you like to see him as Vegeta in the future?

