A photographer from the Murmansk province, located in the Kola Peninsula, in Russia, has recorded with a drone impressive images in which it is observed how hundreds of reindeer reindeer move together in circles at the same time, as if it were a merry-go-round.

The peculiar ‘hypnotic trance’ took place in the village of Lovozero, during a campaign to vaccinate the animals, and was documented by Lev Fedoseyev, Russian media report.

Zoological specialists explain that this mysterious dance is not so rare among reindeer and this type of behavior is usually dictated by their defense instinct.

Even being inside their pens, the reindeer heed their defense instinct.

Why do they do it? By making this movement, the animals – which live mainly in the tundra of that inhospitable region of the Russian North – feel safer from the attack of the wolves that also inhabit that territory. Thus, they feel that they believe an impregnable fence to protect the most vulnerable in his pack from predators.

In the center of these circles are usually found females and their young, then the males crowd around him in great numbers. Between that and the continuous movement they make it difficult for the wolves to attack, which generally give up and go for other prey easier to devour.

The fact that the animals already have the protection of humans and real fences like those seen in the video that accompanies this note, does not seem to matter to the reindeer, who continue to bet on their millennial mechanism of natural defense.