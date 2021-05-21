After the scandal that generated the alleged award of an official zero-rate mortgage loan to the convicted former Vice President Amado Boudou, the Mortgage Bank filed a criminal complaint this Friday to “determine the responsibility of the process by which he was falsely enrolled“to the former official to participate in the prize draw for the Home Ownership Credits.

“The Mortgage Bank, in its capacity as trustee of the Argentine Bicentennial Credit Program for Single Family Housing (Procrear), presented through its lawyers the criminal complaint corresponding to determine the responsibility of the process “, specified the Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat through a statement.

The portfolio indicated that “the attorneys (of the bank) Moira Name and Carolina Maglione presented before the Judicial Power the findings made by the Cybersecurity and Information Security area through which it was possible to check the existence of an inscription using personal data of Boudou, which would constitute a identity substitution case “.

“Such a presentation would account for a attempted fraud computer science that would have been committed with the insertion of false data in the sworn statement to be presented at the base of the contest through the use of a false identity “, highlighted the Ministry.

News in development.

LGP