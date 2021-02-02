The Provincial Court of Madrid has confirmed the definitive file of the complaint that Podemos filed against José María Aznar for “being untrue” in Congress. The former president of the Government appeared on September 18, 2018 in the investigation commission on the alleged irregular financing of the PP. A testimony that led the purple formation to direct criminal actions against him for five manifestations that, in their opinion, were false.

We can pointed out that Aznar committed an offense by stating in the Lower House that the sentence of the main piece of the ‘Gürtel case’ does not prove the existence of a ‘box B’ in the party he presided. He further stated that the ruling only affected two Madrid municipalities, Pozuelo de Alarcón and Majadahonda; He assured that he had no relationship with the confessed leader of the plot, Francisco Correa, despite the fact that he attended his daughter’s wedding in El Escorial , as the then deputy Pablo Iglesias reminded him in the commission of inquiry.

To questions from the secretary general of Podemos, Aznar pointed out that neither “has he been or is a friend” of businessman Ramón Blanco, convicted of tax crimes in ‘Gürtel’, with whom he coincided in a financial publication in the mid-eighties, according to Iglesias; or having said that Spanish troops “did not participate” in the Iraq war in 2003.

«In that war, no bombs were dropped by Spain, simply because it did not participate. No, Spain did not send soldiers to that war, but was a stabilization force under the mandate of the UN with 50 other countries … “, declared the former president of the Popular Party in the Lower House.

The Court of Instruction number 35 of Madrid, with the approval of the Prosecutor’s Office, already decreed last October the dismissal of the proceedings because it did not consider that the facts were criminal. The lawyers of Podemos, however, appealed and Section 29 of the Provincial Court has now ruled in the same sense as the court.

The order indicates that the facts are not included in article 502 of the Penal Code, a type that is similar to false testimony. To do so, the magistrates explain that the doctrine on this type of crime is interpreted restrictively. That is to say, that in order to commit the crime “there must be a substantial alteration of the truth, not non-substantial alterations such as inaccuracies or reluctance” on the part of the defendant, the resolution known yesterday includes. There is no possible appeal against this car, so it is already firm.