“The initiation of a sanctioning procedure does not proceed” and it was agreed “The claim file” that the PSOE presented against the public consultation process on Murcia South Connection opened last year by the City Council. This has been ruled by the Spanish Data Protection Agency after analyzing the complaint and the arguments put forward in its defense by the previous municipal government team of the PP.

The PSOE, then in opposition, filed a complaint on November 23, 2020 for an alleged violation of articles 12 and 13 of the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD), when a comprehensive participatory process was launched on November 13 called South Connection to “gather ideas and proposals” in relation to future actions after the burying of the train tracks in the southern part of the city. To do this, he installed ballot boxes in shops in the area and opened an ‘online’ procedure.

To submit proposals, a form had to be filled in requesting personal data: name and surname, address, town, telephone number and email. The forms that were entered at the polls did not provide the information required by current data protection regulations. In the ‘online’ mode, a link was included that allowed access to the City Council’s data protection policy. The PSOE found that in this privacy policy there was no express mention of data processing.

The popular ones, after acknowledging that there were errors in the forms when referring to a data protection regulation that is no longer in force, claimed that they had withdrawn all the questionnaires and eliminated both the data collection and the clause, so that the survey was completely anonymous. Despite receiving some of the old questionnaires, they indicated that they had not created any database related to the project; and that “no claim has been received” related to the rights regulated in articles 15 to 22 of the RGPD. After analyzing the data provided, the State Agency for Data Protection has decided to archive the case and not initiate any disciplinary proceedings against the previous municipal Executive, since the Agency exercises the sanctioning power ex officio.