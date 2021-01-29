There is no case in the controversial ‘ghost’ contract of the Community of Madrid with Room Mate. The Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office has decreed the filing of the complaint filed by the Madrid Socialist Party (PSM) against the regional president, the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for alleged “irregularities” in the awards to the hotel chain, where the Madrid leader stayed. during the first wave of the pandemic after testing positive for coronavirus.

The complaint pointed out the “alleged irregularities” that occurred last May on the Community of Madrid’s recruitment portal, where the award of a contract to this hotel chain, chaired by Kike Sarasola, was published, valued at 565,749 euros to convert two hotels in nursing homes.

The Socialists maintained that initially this matter was attributed to an “error” and then the contract “disappeared just the day before it became known that the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was staying in a hotel of this chain during the state of alarm in conditions that could be described as advantageous.

Díaz Ayuso lived since the beginning of March in an apartment hotel for which he said he paid 80 euros a day out of his pocket (which would mean a total of 4,800 euros for the two months he was there). The house has two floors, so she worked on one and rested on the other, as recognized by the regional president.

An administrative error



The Madrid Socialists alleged the “alleged commission of crimes of falsification of public documents”, as they claimed “manipulation of the recruitment portal.” However, the then Minister of Families, Alberto Reyero, from Ciudadanos, assured that there was “an inadequate interpretation of the information” given that at no time was any contract signed with Room Mate, but rather that he transferred his hotels “free of charge and without consideration ”.

In addition, he defended that there was no “intentionality” and that the publication of an erroneous contract was the result of “the volume of work during the pandemic and the teleworking conditions of the staff.” In reality, he added, the winner of the services to be provided in the hotel facilities was another (the Coordinator of the Third Sector), and the amount initially indicated was not correct either (240,443.57 euros and not 565,749.62). In fact, the modified contract had not been attributed to Room Mate, but to «Rom Mate», although the CIF reflected was that of the hotel company.