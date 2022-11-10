The resident of La Unión PAP, denounced and arrested last Friday by the local police of La Unión when he tried to enter the house he owned, squatted for months by a woman, forcing the lock, was acquitted after a quick trial in Cartagena.

The complaint, for an alleged crime of attempted home invasion – since it did not enter the house – was filed at the request of his lawyer and the prosecution itself. No representative of the woman who presumably squats the house appeared at the hearing.

The position of the Public Ministry, after listening to the arguments of the defendant and his lawyer, who provided the official documentation as owner of the house by inheritance from his grandmother, was fundamental in dismissing the case. PAP, in his turn to speak, assured that the complaint for squatting was filed in March of this year, and “after weeks of seeing” that the house, apparently, “was no longer inhabited by someone”, as also, he asserted, “the neighbors themselves” confirmed, he decided to “take possession” of his property “opening the door with a goat’s foot.”

In his argument for filing the complaint, the prosecution states that “there are no indications that he wanted to undermine the property of others, or to access a property that constituted a dwelling, since the neighbors had informed him that it was empty”, in addition that he proved that the dwelling is his property.

The local police of La Unión, who commented on the case on their official Facebook page, generated dozens of comments, most of them disapproving of the actions of the agents.

Sources from the local body expressed to LA TRUTH their “respect” for the judicial resolution, but insisted that “when a house becomes a dwelling, you cannot try to evict it if it is not by judicial resolution.” The body, she reiterated, “does not make the rules, but they are enforced.”