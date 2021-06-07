A court in Granada ordered the filing of the proceedings opened against the businessman and until recently vice president of the Association of Butlers of the Immaculate Conception of Yecla, Enrique OM, who had been denounced by a septuagenarian woman from Granada for allegedly posting fifty on the internet of videos and photographs of pornographic content about him. The woman, who assures that for a time she had sexual relations through the network with this well-known neighbor of Yecla, accused him of have seriously damaged your image with the diffusion of that erotic material.

Now, the magistrate Josep Sola has just admitted the request made by Enrique OM’s defense attorney, the criminal lawyer Raúl Pardo-Geijo Ruiz, who argued that there was no evidence to show that his client was the one who had posted those images, no matter how much the Police investigations indicated that the origin was in one of the computers of his company. Despite this information, the lawyer argued that any of the many employees of that company could have taken advantage of these technological means to spread the compromised material.

He even went further by denying that the Yeclano businessman even knew that woman, much less having had any type of sexual contact with her online or presecial.

The investigator of the proceedings affirms in his filing order that, despite the fact that the defense attorney demonstrated “clearly and clearly that there are no indications and that the reality of the crime cannot be proven”, the private prosecution did not even make any allegation against that letter, so it considers that only the dismissal of the case proceeds.