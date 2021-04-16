Federal Judge Julián Ercolini filed for “inability to proceed” a complaint for alleged cover-up of a businessman as a result of the appearance of six original notebooks written by the remisero Oscar Centeno that relate a system of collection of bribes between 2007 and 2015.

Centeno registered as the former secretary of Coordination of the Ministry of Planning, Roberto Baratta, raised about $ 100 million in bribes from businessmen who had road works contracts.

Is about a second maneuver to try to bring down the most important cause for alleged corruption K.

The first was Operative Puf with which the annulment of the Cuadernos case was unsuccessfully requested. Last month, the Buenos Aires federal chamber unarchived the complaint for the maneuver made by the leader of Cambiemos, Elisa Carrió.

The original notebooks appeared on October 22, 2019 and were delivered to the court, which was previously handled with photocopies whose content was validated by testimonies, evidence and regrets.

The magistrate resolved to file “due to impossibility of proceeding, until new elements are obtained that allow clarifying the facts under investigation” the complaint filed by one of the businessmen prosecuted in the Cuadernos de las Coimas case, the concessionaire of the Retiro bus terminal Nestor Otero. He is on trial in the case investigated by the late judge Claudio Bonadio and the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli.

“After the test measures proposed by the parties have been exhausted, without having identified the person responsible for the denounced act, it corresponds to order the file of the case, due to impossibility of proceeding “, concluded the judge on the investigation that had been settled in the federal court 11.

The head of this court was the late Judge Claudio Bonadio and he is substituted by Ercolini.

Otero filed a complaint for alleged cover-up and asked to identify the person (s) that, according to the journalist of the newspaper La Nación Diego Cabot, they gave him the six notebooks on October 22, 2019 in the Buenos Aires town of Vicente López.

These notebooks would be “evidence that according to the complainant will hide on the part of a person or persons not individualized so far “and who could not” ignore how transcendental they were “despite which they concealed them” from the actions of justice for a period greater than one year, “the resolution recalled.

In his ruling, Ercolini referred to the evidence ordered in the case and explained that when Cabot testified It protected itself in its constitutional right to preserve its sources of information.

On the other hand, the Municipality of Vicente López did not provide required footage of the place where it is believed that the delivery of the same took place on Libertador Avenue. And he explained to the judge that “the storage capacity of the video surveillance cameras was approximately 25 days, so he was unable to access the filming of 10/22/2019.”

The six notebooks were sent to the Federal Oral Court 7 which prepares the oral trial against the defendants in the case after an actuary certified that “they would correspond to the photocopies duly submitted”Ercolini recalled.

“Faced with the situation table described, only the file of the proceedings can be arranged,” concluded the judge.

Among those prosecuted for alleged illicit association and bribery are Vice President Cristina Kirchner, former Minister of Federal Planning Julio De Vido, former Secretary of Coordination of that portfolio Roberto Baratta and former Secretary of Public Works José López.

Businessmen linked to public works and accused of bribery were also sent to trial.

