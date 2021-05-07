One of the four illegal espionage operations suffered by the journalist from Clarion Daniel Santoro from 2003 to date was filed this week due to lack of response from the United States justice to a warrant from federal judge Sebastián Casanello.

It is about the hacking of his emails that Santoro suffered after investigating in 2006 to a gang of Serbian drug traffickers who, under preventive house arrest, had obtained a permit to hold a pharaonic party at the Four Seasons hotel.

Days After a note published by Clarín, e-mails from the journalist and Daniel Rafecas appeared in the hands of the defense lawyers of the Serbs who denounced the judge to try to remove him from the case.

The Argentine justice could not discover who did the hack because the operation had been carried out since a phone booth in Mar del Plata that he had no video cameras or customer records.

This week, Casanello notified to the lawyers of Santoro, Mauricio De Nuñez and Guido Sciaretta that the North American Justice “they have not given an answer to what was duly requested “as soon as identify the user who did the operation and to remove the emails uploaded from a site called “Angel Fire” and posted in the US It is the company Lycos Inc based at 100 Fifth Aveneu, Waltham, Massachusetts.

“Indeed, in the letter duly sent, they were required to ask the server that manages the space to proceed to cancel it and report the IP address of origin, and give the complete user data who published the content of the aforementioned page during the course of 2006, ”said Casanello.

But the American justice “does not give response to what had been requested, “said the magistrate. The first order had been placed on February 17, 2018.

This case reached Congress equalize by law electronic messages with a postal letter for the purposes of the violation of correspondence.

In 2011, Santoro’s mail to other journalists, judges –even the member of the Court Eugenio Zaffaroni- and opposition deputies in a case of massive interceptions of e-mails returned to “click” -as it is said in professional jargon. known as leakymails. The Justice could not discover the authors of this email violation either. At that time, Santoro and Nicolás Pizzi had begun to investigate the diversion of funds from the Shared Dreams plan of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo.

In 2013, the then head of the Army César Milani would have ordered to do a GPS tracking of the cell phone of the then senator and current governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales and Santoro. In that year, the journalist published suspicions that Milani had supported the carapintadas and the senator other antecedents of the former Army intelligence chief.

Crossing the GPS of two cell phones it is possible to know when and where two people met, although, obviously, not the content of their conversations. The lawyer Ricardo Monner made a complaint. Judge Julián Ercolini raided the Army Intelligence Directorate and found no evidence. GPS crossovers are suspected of being outsourced to private companies.

In 2015, Santoro’s email and cell phone were tapped again, together with deputies from Cambiemos such as Patricia Bullrich and Laura Alonso, in addition to nearly 200 other journalists and legislators. Just when the journalist had added clues, such as the names of the final beneficiaries of the shell company Aldyne from the Seychelles islands to the case of the Route of the Money K.

This time it would have been by order of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI, which replaced SIDE). In a form presented by the then legislators Santoro had the category of “OB”, which in the jargon of spies means order of observation.

Federal judge Sebastián Casanello certified in writing that the cell phone had been being tapped by an external sourcea “. It appeared in item“ number 8. Verbal Order 36.

In April 2017, the federal chamber removed Casanello from the case due to a challenge to one of the victims and the case went to Judge Luis Rodríguez and is pending resolution.

