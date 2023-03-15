There is NO WAY that the new Dos Bocas refinery can start oil production next July 1, as ordered by the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The work on the mechanical part has not even been completed; the 70-kilometer gas pipeline that runs from Cactus, Chiapas, to the refinery, is not finished: about 20% is missing.

The five plants are practically ready: the catalytic plant, the alkylation plant, the coke plant, and the two hydrodesulfurization plants. But what is not there and has stops are the boilers and heat exchangers.

The completion of all venting systems is also pending, which releases the pressure of dangerous gases from the process that travel between the pipes that interconnect the five plants.

The supplier of the boilers and heat exchangers is Swecomex, from Carlos Slimand the person in charge of the exhaust system, a long 60-inch tube, is ICA, directed by Guadalupe Phillips.

Also missing is the raised burner, the famous burner that is at the bottom of a refinery and is always on. In summary: there are still many mechanical details to solve.

But what should worry the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, the most is that her staunch political adversary has already gotten into the management of the megaproject: the director of Pemex, Octavio Romero.

The official made the serious mistake of recruiting José Manuel Rocha a few months ago as deputy director of Pemex Oil Production Industrial Transformation (PTI).

This chemical engineer graduated from the Universidad Veracruzana, reports to Jorge Luis Basaldúa, general director of PTI, but at the end of January Nahle made him responsible for starting up the Olmeca refinery.

Rocha disembarked in two mouths with a group of experts from Pemex and from the first moment he began to question and correct Leonardo Cornejo, PTI’s deputy director of Industrial Projects.

Cornejo is the second of Nahle, to whom the Zacatecan assigned from the beginning of the government of López Obrador the iconic work of the 4T. But inexplicably he put the same level as Rocha.

So apart from delays of a mechanical and construction nature, the Dos Bocas refinery it is the object of a fierce struggle to lead its conclusion from the groups of Nahle and Cornejo and Romero and Rocha.

TOMORROW IN MÉRIDA officially begins the 86 Banking Convention. Two will be the issues that will attract attention. On the one hand, the crisis that broke out last week after the announcement of the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and the subsequent intervention of the regulatory authorities of Signature Bank. Although it is assured that the Mexican banking system is far from being contaminated by the high levels of capitalization it has, it will be an issue forced to be dealt with by the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, by the Governor of the Bank of Mexico, Victoria Rodríguez Ceja , and by the president of the National Banking and Securities Commission, Jesús de la Fuente.

The other issue is the expectation that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will say something in his inaugural speech on Thursday about Banamex. The operation is practically closed. It is a fact that Germán Larrea has it in the bag. The mining industrialist will ultimately pay around 7 billion dollars for 70-75%. Citi, chaired by Jane Fraser, will take over the contingent liabilities.

EFFECTIVELY, TO THE Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, the scenario with the United States is decomposing more. Yesterday we informed you of the new labeling rule that the Department of Agriculture published on Monday, which forces large supermarket chains such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco and not to mention Whole Foods Market, to differentiate between packages of meat that sells to the public which are of 100% national origin and which are imported meat from Mexico. It is a virtual technical barrier to trade that will affect Mexican ranchers. On another front, the auto industry is concerned with Buenrostro because two months after she won the panel on rules of origin, the government does not require USA to change the interpretation in the calculation of the regional value content. The date for our neighbors to post the new rule passed last month.

OF THE CONTRACT OF terms and conditions agreed between the Northern Steel Group (GAN), Alonso Ancira and his family, with Argentem Creek Partners, of David Chapman, it is noteworthy that the businessman continues to order who is compensated and liquidated by his advisors and senior managers and who is not, and that non-competition clauses are established between the restructured Altos Hornos de México and the Ancira with a value of 27.5 million dollars. Likewise, that he be released from the criminal charges brought against him by Pemex, headed by Octavio Romero, and by the Attorney General of the Republic, against Alejandro Gertz Manero, and that GAN, AHMSA and their subsidiaries be removed from the unit’s blacklist. of Financial Intelligence of Pablo Gómez. Also that he be guaranteed that the board of directors and executives of the company are acquitted of legal actions and charges for unpaid taxes.

AFTER ALMOST 13 years of litigating him, Gerardo Álvarez Morphy Alarcón and Alejandro Vivanco Alarcón managed to seize accounts for around one billion pesos from their uncle, Gabriel Alarcón Velázquez. The file was finalized a few days ago in the Civil Court 10 of the CdMx and is part of the lawsuit that began in 2004 the sisters of that one, María Eugenia and Araceli Alarcón, now deceased. After several legal battles, his heirs managed to exclude Alarcón from the Alarvel chain, the holder of dozens of real estate properties, and which, through legal tricks, controlled only 0.00001% of the shares. The matter also impacts Banco Mifel because they summon it to establish a technical reserve for 1,365 million pesos. Daniel Becker’s institution owns the trust that Alarcón used to close his sisters’ access to the profits that Cadena Alarvel has historically recorded.

BEFORE ARRIVING at the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, the case of employment discrimination of Leonardo Poblete against UBS passed last week to the Fourth Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters. There, the lawsuit that the former legal director of the Swiss bank initiated in 2019 for unfair dismissal due to his sexual orientation will continue to be litigated, and that has already been sanctioned by the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), charge of Claudia Olivia Morales Reza.

We recommend you read: