Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Downed trees and material damage was the balance of a collision between two cars in the streets of Las Quintas in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. this Friday, the authorities were reported of a spectacular collision between two cars at the intersection of Presa de Valsequillo and Presa de Azúcar streets in Las Quintas.

an agent of the Municipal police on a motorcycle he was the first to arrive at the scene and confirm the facts. The police controlled the vehicular traffic affected by the accident.

Moments later, they came highway agents who took charge of the corresponding proceedings to determine responsibilities.

Regarding the incident, it was reported that the blue BMW car, driven by two young students from the UAS, was trying to overtake Presa de Valsequillo street from north to south, but upon reaching the intersection with Presa de Azúcar street, a colored Corola car white, driven by a woman, who was in front tried to turn left and it was at that moment when the crash was recorded.

After the strong impact, the BMW car left the asphalt tape and crashed into some trees of a house, knocking them down. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, only material damage to the vehicles.

Neighbors in the area commented that it is not the first time that these accidents have happened on said street.