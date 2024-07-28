The happiest occasions are the ones that are most shocking when they become the worst nightmare ever lived. After a long time for the organization and for the invitations, as well as a spasmodic wait for the event, a wedding reception with about one hundred guests has turned into a tragedy in France. The toll is dramatic and it is not known how much worse it could be in the next few hours.

There Terrace of the reception hall suddenly collapsed during the celebrations, causing dozens of people to fall into the void. The toll is dramatic, with at least one dead and 39 injured, four of whom are in critical condition.

The accident occurred late yesterday afternoon, Saturday, July 27, in the municipality of Saint-Pierre, in the Cantal department. The town is located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and the entire community is shocked to say the least. In the small municipality there were over one hundred Guests who had gathered for a wedding in the largest room of the venue, when the terrace suddenly collapsed. The collapse, clearly, dragged many people with it into the darkness and among the rubble.

The alarm was raised around 6.15pm, with the first emergency calls from the reception site that immediately sent out numerous rescuers. Given the severity of the incident, the local prefecture implemented a special plan dedicated to major emergencies, mobilizing dozens of ambulances, helicopters, a large number of medical personnel, police and firefighters. Search and rescue teams from all departments were sent to the scene to provide maximum aid and support at the disaster site.

“The operational resources mobilized include four helicopters, 20 vehicles, 57 firefighters and civil protection teams,” the local prefecture said. The activity of the hospital staff in Mauriac and Aurillac has been extended for the emergency, where most of the people involved were transported. A medical-psychological emergency room has also been set up to assist victims with minor injuries and to offer support to the wedding reception attendees.

A 69-year-old woman died from cardiac arrest. The Aurillac prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for manslaughter and negligent injury to determine the causes of the collapse of the terrace during the reception. It seems that the municipality had invested a lot in this building, which regularly hosts weddings of people who do not reside in the small town. The hall, which can accommodate up to 240 people and is very popular for its view of the lake.