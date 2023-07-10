They feign illness and get carried away by ambulance in Riccione: two twenty-year-olds publish the video on TikTok

They had arrived from Milan in the Romagna countryside but wanted to reach Riccione. Instead of taking a bus, walking or calling a taxi, they called an ambulance, feigning illness. A staging that could cost two twenty-year-olds dearly, who took up the scene by publishing everything on TikTok. The Ausl Romagna reported them to the carabinieri, who are trying to trace their identity. The crimes that could be configured are those of procuring alarm and interruption of public service.

In the absurd video posted on TikTok, the two called 118 pretending to be ill to be taken by ambulance to the hospital and thus reach Riccione. “There is a friend of mine who passed out and I got scared, I don’t know how to do it, he doesn’t answer anymore”, says one of the two boys. When help arrived, while one pretended to feel ill, the other continued to film with his smartphone, also framing the faces of the health workers. Although both were fine, they were taken to hospital for safety. Once they arrived at their destination (unbeknownst to them Rimini and not Riccione) they disappeared.

“These are shameful and in no way justifiable phenomena which must even more make us reflect on the need to defend the value of the public health service and on the diffusion of a ‘civic’ culture that allows it to be used more appropriately”, declared the Ausl . “The behavior of the Ausl staff was impeccable, and it should be remembered that, thanks to the commitment of health professionals and technicians of the Romagna 118 system and the hospital emergency room network, it is possible to give adequate responses to real emergencies with timeliness and quality”.