They feel sick after the pizza with spicy oil: she dies, he is serious

Dramatic tragedy in Ariano Irpino, in the province of Avellino, where a woman died and a man is in serious condition, but not life-threatening, due to suspected food poisoning: the couple, in fact, felt ill after eating a pizza with spicy oil in a well-known restaurant in the area.

According to what has been reconstructed, the two had already felt ill on Monday evening and had gone to hospital: the doctors, however, after having examined them, had sent them home.

During the night, however, the situation worsened, forcing the man and the woman to return to hospital after experiencing stomach pain, vomiting and excruciating pain in the abdomen.

The woman, Gerardina Corsano, 48 years old, died after a few hours despite the doctors’ efforts. The man Angelo Meninno, 53 years old, however, is in serious condition but his life is not in danger as doctors have ordered his transfer to a specialized facility for this type of poisoning.

The autopsy tests carried out on the woman’s body will establish precisely what the exact causes of death were and what caused it.

The suspicion, however, is that the couple was affected by botulinum food poisoning: according to initial investigations, in fact, the two would have used spicy oil on the pizza consumed in a pizzeria in the area.