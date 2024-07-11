Mexico City.- The Mexican Association of Automobile Distributors (AMDA) questioned whether the end of the current federal government will end the policy that has allowed the legalization of more than 2 million cheap cars.

Guillermo Rosales, general director of AMDA, stated that the continuity of Morena in the Government could determine that the decree that began in January 2022 and has been extended every six months remains in force.

“The decree ends on September 30, when the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also ends. So far there is no precision on what Claudia Sheinbaum will do when she takes office,” he said at a press conference.

The only reference Sheinbaum has made to this matter was at a campaign rally in Baja California, where she spoke out in favor of maintaining the regularization of chocolate cars.

“There should be an opportunity to modify the decree based on the technical knowledge and professional experience of the future president and the awareness of the damage caused to the country by automotive scrap due to its polluting emissions,” he said.

He recalled that these vehicles are declared a total loss in the United States, they are 10 years old, have more than 300 thousand kilometers traveled and lack a catalytic converter.

I believe that Sheinbaum could promote a public transportation renewal policy, as she did in Mexico City, supporting transporters through development banking.

In this regard, Rogelio Arzate, president of the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor-Trailer Producers, said that although the decree does not apply to heavy vehicles, institutional weakness allows the importation of junk trucks.

In the first half of the year, 13,743 scrap trucks were imported, an annual increase of 152 percent.