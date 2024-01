Tragic accident on a chairlift in South Tyrol. Two skiers fell from the chairlift on the Alpe di Siusi, an 83-year-old who died and a 55-year-old who is hospitalized in Bolzano in serious conditions. The two skiers would have fallen from a height of approximately seven metres. The Aiut Alpin Dolomites and Pelikan 2 helicopters, the mountain rescue team and the carabinieri intervened on site.