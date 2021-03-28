Beyond the forecasts that it would be released today, a Dutch company keep trying to refloat the ship with tugboats and dredgers taking advantage of the high tide.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabei, was forceful when asked this Saturday about when the rescue tasks will end: “I can’t say because I don’t know”.

While the incident continues to affect shipping and global trade, and It costs Egypt between 12 and 14 million dollars in daily losses, Rabei reported that they continue to investigate what happened and did not rule out that it was caused by human or technical error.

The Ever Given, a Panamanian-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, got stuck on Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the canal, about six kilometers north of the southern access near the city of Suez.

For the moment, the authorities are confident that the vessel can be released by dredging, without having to remove the cargo, although they defined the event as “a difficult situation, a terrible incident.”

Shoei Kisen, the company that owns the ship, said it is considering removing containers in case attempts to get the ship afloat fail.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, which is in charge of technical affairs for Ever Given, said there was “significant progress” on Friday at the stern, where the rudder was freed of sediment and another attempt was planned for midnight Saturday to unblock the ship.

The company said about a dozen tugs were working on Saturday in parallel to dredging to remove sand and mud from around the left side of the ship’s bow.

Some 9,000 tons of ballast water have already been removed from the ship, the channel’s president said.

From the beginning of the obstruction, congestion in maritime traffic affects more than 320 ships that await at both ends of the Suez Canal and at the Great Bitter Lake in the center of that waterway.

