Monterrey Mexico.- Without a law to protect them, Mexican users are exposed to cyberattacks and incidents such as the Microsoft technology blackout and Crowdstrike, warned David Taboada, president of the Information Security and Cybersecurity Council (Consejo Sí).

“In the federal legislature that is about to end, there were about twenty initiatives for the Cybersecurity Law, among the most famous is that of deputy Javier López Casarín, which included a National Cybersecurity Agency, which until now is non-existent in Mexico,” he said.

A legal framework is necessary, he said, and the appropriate bodies are in place to ensure the collaboration that every government must have with citizens and businesses.

Last Friday, the technological blackout affected 8.5 million devices and disrupted the operations of airlines and banking institutions.

“The average loss could be $1,000 for each of the users affected by the mega-failure resulting from a Crowdstrike error in updating Microsoft’s file-encrypting security system,” Taboada said.

Automotive alert

On the other hand, Sergio Navarro, Director of Pre-Sales at IQSEC, a cybersecurity and digital identity company in non-face-to-face processes and procedures for the public and private sectors, warned about the growing risks of cyberattacks facing the automotive and auto parts industry in Nuevo León, Chihuahua and Guanajuato.

He anticipated that the main attack surfaces are fake websites, vehicle systems and components, smart mobility platforms, and Internet of Things devices and applications.

“The industry must be very aware that any connectivity point is vulnerable to attacks, both in the 39 plants that produce cars in Mexico and in each of the components that make up the more than 100,000 units sold per month, approximately.”

