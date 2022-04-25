The Provincial Court will sit this week on the bench three developers accused of defrauding British citizens with the sale of homes in El Valle del Sol, in the Murcian district of Gea and Truyols. The Prosecutor’s Office assures that the defendants built a residential complex on rustic land that belonged to a third party. He accuses them of an alleged crime of improper fraud committed with the sales of these properties, which were formalized 17 years ago -between 2005 and 2006-, and claims six years in prison for each of them.

The Public Ministry, in its brief of provisional conclusions, explains that the defendants, through the promoter Hipocampo, addressed the sale of real estate mainly to British citizens on those dates. The promoters allegedly made the sales contracts for the rural plots as undivided parts of a plot when in fact they were not. These, explains the prosecutor, settled on land that belonged to another owner.

a long battle



In 2002, the real owner of the property began a legal battle that lasted several years and culminated in 2006 when a court of First Instance in Murcia recognized his right to recover the land, even demolishing what was built on it. As a result of that resolution, one of the defendants signed a transactional agreement with the owner by which he transferred ownership of the land in exchange for nearly one million euros. An agreement, explains the prosecutor, which did not come to fruition due to non-payment. Faced with this situation, the court ordered the delivery to the owner of the plots and houses without the knowledge of the British who had acquired those houses.

In this way, the prosecutor collects the cases of 9 British couples who “delivered the agreed price unaware, because they were not warned by the defendants, who acted in common agreement and for profit, that the land on which the works were located It belonged to a third party. Most of the buyers, he maintains, found out in 2009 when the court agreed to execute the sentence and hand over the properties. A court ordered, years later, the owner of the land to pay the British the value of the buildings or to sell the land to them according to the value marked by an expert.