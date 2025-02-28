02/28/2025



A joint operation led by the Oceanogràfic Foundation and the Department of Media Ambient of the Generalitat Valencia has allowed to remove a total of 750 kilos of waste from the seabed in the area of ​​special protection of the islet of Benidorm, in the Natural Park of the Serra Glada and its coastal environment.

During the operation, a lost drag network has been extracted, located about 30 meters deep in the Llosa de Benidorm area, a coraligen habitat of high ecological value. The network, which weighed approximately 300 kilos, represented a direct threat to marine biodiversity.

In addition, in the vicinity of the Benidorm islet jetty, about 20 abandoned tires have been recovered in the background for several years, when the level of environmental awareness was much lower.

To guarantee a safe withdrawal, the specialized divers of the Oceanogràfic Foundation and the Ministry managed to hook the waste to a boat equipped with crane, allowing their effective extraction.









In the next few days there will be a screening of the extracted material to separate the elements trapped in the network and evaluate the impact on the affected area.

Subsequently, the waste will be managed properly. On the one hand, the network will be processed in the company recyclamás for recycling and tires will be eliminated in accordance with special waste regulations.

The action is part of the efforts for the restoration of marine ecosystems and the conservation of the biodiversity of the Mediterranean and has been possible thanks to the collaboration of the Coast Guard team, conservation brigade and environmental education technician of the Natural Park of Serra Glada, Alicante Mediterranean House and the Nisos diving center.

Public-private collaboration

The Oceanogràfic Foundation works continuously in the conservation and recovery of marine ecosystems through waste monitoring and removal actions, with the aim of mitigating the impact of human activities on the seabed.

The Network withdrawal program of the Oceanogràfic Foundation is carried out within the framework of a collaboration agreement with the Generalitat Valenciana and also has the financing of the private sector, in this case INCUS Capital.

Thanks to these actions, about two tons of marine waste has been withdrawn in recent years, contributing significantly to the restoration of submarine habitats of the Mediterranean