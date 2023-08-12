The first recording, shrouded in layers of distortion, was nonetheless recognizable as the voice of a child, wishing Merry Christmas to whoever was listening.

The second recording, though still full of noise, adequately captured the end of the second act of “Aida,” performed by the German opera singer Johanna Gadski at the New York Metropolitan Opera in the spring of 1903.

And the third was the clearest: the “Romeo and Juliet” waltz, also from the Met, performed by the Australian soprano Nellie Melba.

The recordings, which were accessed via a laptop at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, had been extracted and digitized from wax cylinders, a format of audio popularized in the late 19th century as the first commercial medium for recording sound. This documentation originated with Lionel Mapleson, an English-born librarian for the Metropolitan Opera, who made hundreds of recordings on wax cylinders, capturing both turn-of-the-century opera performances and the minutiae of family life.

For decades, Mapleson Cylinders have been a valuable, but fragile resource. Wax cylinders were not made for long-term use—early models wore out after a few dozen reproductions—and are particularly vulnerable to poor storage conditions. But with the innovation of the Endpoint Cylinder and the Dictabelt Machine, a piece of equipment specially created to safely transfer audio from cylinders, the library is digitizing not just Mapleson Cylinders, but some 2,500 more.

Some of the Mapleson Cylinders were already in the library’s collection, but another lot was recently donated by Alfred Mapleson, the great-grandson of the Met librarian. He also donated a collection of diaries, written by Lionel Mapleson, chronicling his daily life and the Metropolitan Opera schedule.

The wax cylinders were played on a phonograph, where, similar to a modern record player, a needle followed grooves in the wax and converted the information into sound. The Endpoint machine uses a laser that puts less pressure on the cylinders, allowing a detailed impression to be taken without sacrificing physical integrity. The machine can also take information from fragments of broken cylinders, which can be digitally reconstructed to create a complete recording.

“The fact that they were shattered a long time ago saved them from being reproduced very often,” Jessica Wood, a curator at the library, said of the broken Mapleson cylinders. “It is possible that the sound quality of those cylinders allows us to hear something totally new from the beginnings of recording history.”

JEREMY GORDON

The New York Times