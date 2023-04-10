CDMX.- A Court of Prosecution of Mexico City imposed sentences of 62 and 46 years and six months in prison for two men accused of the crime of aggravated extortion. The defendants were criminally responsible for an extortion case registered in 2021 at the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

The Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) provided evidence to demonstrate the active participation of those sentenced in the crime charged in each of the hearings. The Public Ministry of the General Coordination of Accusation, Procedure and Prosecution reinforced the evidence that proved the responsibility of the accused.

Those sentenced, identified as Gerardo and Jorge “N”, extorted merchants from a street market demanding a weekly fee in exchange for not harming them. The Prosecution Court sentenced them to pay reparation for material and non-material damage, as well as the suspension of their political rights.