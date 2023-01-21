New technologies have made people find partners using these electronic means, however, Internet users have to be careful with the risks that this implies, as demonstrated by the viral case of a young man who was extorted by publishing his intimate photos after he was scammed on the dating app Tinder.

One of the crimes that has grown the most in recent years, along with the increase in the use of virtual platforms and applications, has been cyber-fraud and cyber-fraud. One more victim of this was the protagonist of the following viral story.

It was through the TikTok social network where a young man announced how he was extorted by a criminal after they were chatting through the app Tinder.

According to the statements made by the netizen on the viral tiktok, once the conversation heated up, he and the supposed woman he was talking to decided to exchange intimate photos.

After he sent her intimate photos on Tinder, the alleged young woman asked him for his Facebookand after sending the link to his Meta virtual platform profile, he received a message where he They asked for a certain amount of money, threatening that if he did not deliver it, they would expose him as a harasser of minors through his intimate photos..

“Attention, this guy is sick. He sends this kind of thing to 14-year-old girls and threatens them with his life if they don’t send the same to him. Help me share so he doesn’t keep doing what he does with them,” the message said.

Likewise, the tiktoker announced that, after this first message, a man wrote to him to assure him that if he sent the money he would delete the message and the photographs. He even sent evidence of previous extortions that he had made.

Given this, and with the fear of being exposed as an alleged harasser of minors, the young man decided that it was best to deposit money with the extortionist, but he also took screenshots of the conversations and bank details, with the aim of file a complaint with the competent authorities.

“What scared me the most was how I was going to handle the issue of bullying the morrilas. It’s a super strong issue and I honestly don’t know how I would have done it. I grabbed my courage and told my contacts on Insta,” he said.

After informing his closest circle about the issue, he wrote to the scammer and told him to publish the images, because his closest contacts were already aware of what had happened.

“I thought I understood them and that I had empathy and put myself in their shoes, but how wrong I was. Right now I’m feeling it firsthand and it feels like shit,” he said about the empathy he began to feel with the women he they have leaked their intimate photos and videos.

Finally, the tiktoker urged Internet users that if they use dating applications, they should do so responsibly so that they avoid falling into extortion and scams.