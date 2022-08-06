Members of the Infomur Plan extinguished a fire on Saturday in the area of ​​La Aragona de Jumilla. At 2:55 p.m., a call to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center alerted to the fire that was apparently caused by the breakage of an electrical cable in a transformation center.

Troops from the Infomur Plan moved to the site, specifically the environmental agent and the Jumilla forest brigade and firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, also displaced from the Altiplano municipality. The rapid intervention of the displaced media made it possible for the fire to be considered extinguished at 4:38 p.m. with only 1,500 square meters of land affected.