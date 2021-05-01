Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) and a forestry brigade turned off this Saturday the fire that occurred in two truck trailers and they prevented a forest fire in the Ceheginera district of Canara.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received, at 3:29 p.m., a call informing of the fire in an area where there were warehouses, located next to the RM-714 highway, between Calasparra and Caravaca de la Cruz, near Cehegín. Witnesses indicated that two trailer truck trailers were on fire and that the wind could spread the fire to the nearby mountain. The column of smoke was also sighted from Moratalla.

Local police officers from Calasparra and Cehegín, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, an environmental agent from the area and a forestry brigade from the Forest Fire Defense Unit were mobilized to the site.

Firefighters They have managed to contain the fire so that it would not affect the warehouses or the mountains until the arrival of the forestry brigade. Finally, only the two trailers have burned, one empty and the other loaded with textile material.