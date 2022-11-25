A column of black smoke, very black. That is what, after 2:30 in the afternoon, anyone looking in the direction of Cabezo de Torres could find. It was around that time when the alarm was given for the start of a fire in a workshop that had been closed for a year, located on the Rambla del Carmen in the district.

“Some old butane cylinders have exploded and ‘the firecracker’ has caused some old cars that we have around here to catch fire,” explained Fernando, owner of the facilities, while showing the burn he had suffered on his arm. At the time of the incident, he was inside his children, changing some parts of said vehicles.

At his side, his neighbor Carmen, could not hold back her tears at the risk that her home could go up in flames. “At the very least, she’s going to blacken everything!” She lamented, surrounded by onlookers. Up to three fire trucks quickly came to the scene, which managed to control the flames around 3 in the afternoon, preventing them from jumping into the adjoining houses.