A backhoe shovel helped put out the fire Image of the ship that has burned this Saturday in San Javier. / CEIS FIREFIGHTERS

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) managed to extinguish at 4:00 p.m. a declared fire, from the early hours of this Saturday, in a farm in San Javier, where the straw bales stored in an open ship.

A call to the Emergency Coordination Center reported the fire, and indicated that the exploitation was located on the Miranda-Sucina RM-F23 road, bordering the transfer channel. Firefighters from the CEIS and the San Javier Local Police traveled to the place.

The large amount of accumulated material required that the straw that had burned be removed, to refresh and secure the one that had not been affected. For this, an excavator shovel helped in the extinction work.