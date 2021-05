Six firefighters from the City Council came to the area to fight the flames Firefighters of the Murcia City Council extinguish the flames declared in a hedge of the Fofó de Murcia park. / LV

Six firefighters from the Murcia City Council came this Monday afternoon to extinguish a fire in the garden of Fofó de Murcia. The troops traveled in a heavy urban pump truck, after receiving a warning at 3:17 p.m., and extinguished the flames, which originated in a hedge near a children’s play area.