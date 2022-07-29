The bus set on fire this Friday on the A-30, in Murcia. / MF

Firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council extinguished this Friday a fire declared in a bus that was circulating on the A-30 towards Cartagena, in the municipality of Murcia, according to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center region of.

The first flames appeared in the exhaust pipe of the vehicle, which was stopped on the shoulder so that all the passengers could get out, so none were injured. Patrols from the Murcia Local Police and the Civil Guard, road maintenance workers and the firefighters themselves moved to the scene, who put out the flames without mishap.