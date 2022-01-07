A helicopter goes to extinguish the flames declared this Friday on the mount of the Watchtower, in Cartagena. / LV

Emergency services came this Friday afternoon to put out a forest fire on Mount Atalaya, in the Cartagena neighborhood of La Concepción. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received several calls at 5:25 p.m. informing that the fire was located on the north face of the mountain, behind the Concepción neighborhood, as well as that there was a lot of wind in the area.

A helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies, based in Alcantarilla, traveled to the site, together with a helicopter transport brigade, a land forest brigade from Cartagena, two environmental agents, eight firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Civil Protection Service of the City Council of Cartagena with two vehicles and patrols of the Local Police and Civil Guard.

Through its social networks, the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region confirmed that the fire was extinguished around 8:30 p.m. after consuming an area of ​​about 400 meters.