In the midst of the return of tourists who went on a trip at Easter, this Sunday the testing operation in the City was expanded. This Sunday, and until Thursday 8, the Costa Salguero Vehicle Center was reactivated (Av. Costanera Rafael Obligado 1221), to reinforce the controls for Easter.

At once, the capacity of the La Rural Testing Center was expanded. In total, there will be 4,500 to 11,500 daily tests for tourism in both venues, which only work with a previous shift.

In La Rural, in addition to the vehicular access tests (cars, motorcycles and bicycles), they are carried out for pedestrians, also with a previous shift.

The vehicular entrance is through Av. Sarmiento 2704, while the pedestrian through Avenida Santa Fe 4201. It is open every day, from 8 to 20.

The City has two other test centers located in the terminals to receive tourists and passengers arriving in the city: Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (air) and Dellepiane (bus).

The tests are done upon arrival and without a previous appointment. PCR tests and rapid tests are performed, both saliva and swabs. The prevention protocol includes, in addition to testing, an affidavit that can be completed online.

According to the figures, so far a total of 911,063 tests have been carried out on tourists and residents who have returned from their vacations since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the total, 16,595 were positive with a positivity rate of the last 7 days of 4.25%.

