While the investigation into the complaint of her former domestic worker is progressing, Victoria Donda received good news on Tuesday: President Alberto Fernández ratified it at the head of the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (Inadi) by extending it for 180 days the intervention of that body.

This is established by Decree 22/2021, published in the Official Gazette with the signature of Fernández, of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; and the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo.

In this way, the intervention provided by Decree No. 587, of July 8, 2020, is extended in the Inadi, a decentralized body that acts within the orbit of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of the Nation.

A few days ago, Donda was in the middle of the controversy after her domestic worker denounced that the former deputy offered her a contract in INADI or write her down in a social plan, if she gave up work at home.

“We initiated a criminal lawsuit and another in the labor jurisdiction“For crimes against the State and against the employee, said Arminda Banda Oxa’s lawyer who worked in Donda’s house.

The lawyer released an audio, in which Where he said: “What I am telling you is that out there you can write down a plan or something, we can write you down. I need you to tell me that, if you quit, because you have to unsubscribe to be able to sign up for a plan. Likewise, later you can pay to take out your retirement. But I also need to figure that out. And I also understand that you need your money. In the plans they are charging about 10,000 pesos and the considerations can be close to your house. “

In addition, text messages were disseminated, where the official also told her: “Tell me what you want to do and if I can help something with your sister. We can also see a contract at INADI.”

Before consulting Clarion, the official considered the audios and text messages broadcast by the lawyer Barsanti as valid. He recognized the offers of a social plan and a contract at INADI, although he took away the criminal nature of his actions. She argued that the employee has been working with her since 2016, that she was “blank” and that “since she told me she wanted to resign, because her arm hurt, so I offered to join INADI or some social plan.”

In the salary receipts that the official gave Clarín, there are payments made by the official to Arminda, from July 2016, when she paid her $ 5,000 per month, until January 2021, when she also paid her $ 5,000, as if she had paid her employee the same salary for four and a half years, without any inflationary update. In that same period, labor contributions rose from $ 176, in August 2016, to $ 363, in January of this year, according to the receipts provided by Donda.

“She told me several times that she had personal problems, that she could not leave her house to do anything, because she has a brother who is boarding school and that because of that situation she did not know if she was going to continue working with me at home. As I have it registered, I asked her to resign, so that she does not run out of anything. I offered to help her with some kind of job at INADI, where she could enter the sector of maestranza or could enter a program of promoters against discrimination, for people from poor neighborhoods, or else with some plan, “Donda told Clarín.

In addition, he affirmed that, if Arminda resigned, “I was going to pay him compensation, as appropriate. But they are using it politically, to try to harm me.”

After the complaint, Donda was formally charged by the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano for fraudulent administration and embezzlement of public funds.

