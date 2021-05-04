The Government made official the extension of the registration period for the Progresar Scholarships for its lines of “Completion of Compulsory Education”, “Promotion of Higher Education” and “Promotion of Higher Education in Nursing”, that is, for primary and secondary students , tertiary and university. The deadline is now until May 21, 2021. Registration can be done from the website of the Ministry of Education of the Nation and Anses, or through the APP “Progresar”.

This was published in the Resolution 1486/2021, published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette.

In this way, it points to “continue providing opportunities to the most vulnerable sectors of the population” with this benefit that seeks educational completion and grants up to $ 9,700.

The program is aimed at young people between 18 and 24 years old who seek to train professionally, finish their compulsory education or study a career at a higher level and, with an extra investment of $ 14,000 million, the program was expanded.

The granting of scholarships was also extended from 10 installments per year to 12, the amounts were increased up to 163% and the possibility of enrolling was extended by almost a month. so that 200,000 more students join the plan, from 550,000 to 750,000 young people covered.

To find out if the Progresar application has been accepted or denied, students will have to wait up to 60 business days from the close of registration on May 21In other words, the response should arrive no later than Wednesday, July 21.

What are the scholarships

The Progresar Plan has four lines of scholarships:

– Higher: scholarships for university and tertiary students.

– Mandatory: scholarships for the completion of primary and secondary school.

– Nursing: scholarships for nursing students.

– Job: scholarships for vocational training courses. Registration for these is open all year round.

Mandatory level requirements

Be Argentine / or native, naturalized, or foreign, with legal residence of two (2) years in the country and have a DNI.

Be a regular student of an educational institution.

Be between 18 and 24 years old.

It extends up to 35 years of age to people with children under 18 years of age belonging to single-parent households.

No age limit for trans people, indigenous peoples, with disabilities or refugees.

The income of the young person and that of his / her family group must not exceed three (3) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wages (SMVM).

Requirements Progress higher level

Be Argentine / or native, naturalized, or foreign, with legal residence of five (5) years in the country and have a DNI.

Be a regular student of an educational institution.

Be between 18 and 24 years of age.

Advanced students in the career, up to thirty (30) years of age.

Nursing students without age limit.

It extends up to 35 years of age to people with dependent children under the age of 18 belonging to single-parent households.

No age limit for trans people, indigenous peoples, with disabilities or refugees.

The income of the young person and that of his / her family group must not exceed three (3) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wages (SMVM).

Amounts and increases

Scholarship values ​​differ according to the stage of each student (primary, secondary, tertiary or university) and, in these last two cases, the chosen career and the year in which each student is.

5th-year students of careers considered strategic (related to food, the environment, computing and informatics, energy, gas, mining, mobility, transportation, oil, etc.) and nursing students , beneficiaries of a special line of the program, are the ones who receive the most amount.

Amounts with increase:

Primary and secondary school: $ 3,600 per month with an increase of 106%.

Vocational training courses: $ 3,600 per month with an increase of 147%.

Tertiary level: from $ 3600 to $ 3800 per month with an increase of 92%.

University level: from $ 3600 to $ 4600 per month with an increase of 92%.

Tertiary level strategic careers (does not apply to new entrants): from $ 3920 to $ 5110 per month with an increase of 68%.

College-level strategic careers (does not apply to new entrants): from $ 4340 to $ 9660 per month with an increase of 68%.

Tertiary level nursing: from $ 5000 to $ 8000 per month with an increase of 163%.

College level nursing: from $ 5000 to $ 9700 per month with an increase of 135%.

The strategic careers can be consulted at the following link through an interactive map: Strategic careers map (educacion.gob.ar)

Inscription

Login to My ANSES – Progresar Scholarships, there you must put the CUIL and the personal password of the Social Security. In the absence of a password, it is possible create it on the web.

Download and print the Registration form.

The institute where you are studying must complete and sign section 2 of the “Education Data” form.

Upload it to My ANSES.

